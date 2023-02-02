Vintage Mr. Rogers Video Goes Viral amid Transgender Hysteria: ‘Boys Are Boys from the Beginning’

An old video of beloved children’s television host Mister Rogers talking about boys being boys and girls being girls “from the beginning” has gone viral, with some fans calling it a warning against transgenderism.

The clip of Fred Rogers (a.k.a. Mister Rogers) first made the rounds on TikTok before moving onto Twitter and showed him singing his song, Everybody’s Fancy, about the differences between the biological sexes.

“Boys are boys from the beginning. If you were born a boy, you stay a boy. Girls are girls right from the start. If you were born a girl, you stay a girl, and grow up to be a lady. Everybody’s fancy, Everybody’s fine. Your body’s fancy and so is mine,” he sings in the more than 40-year-old song.

“Only girls can be the mommies. Only boys can be the daddies,” he also sings.

Another clip also resurfaced in which Fred Rogers appeared on late-night with Johnny Carson where he seemingly hinted that the song intended to teach kids about the differences of biological sexes to dispel any ideas about becoming or changing into something else.

“Sometimes children think that they might change — they might have to change after a while,” he said. “And you know, we laugh about that now, but it’s because we had that concern when we were little.”

“Yeah, because you’re really not sure and you thought maybe you’d become a girl, or a girl would become a boy, right?” Johnny Carson said in jest.

“Exactly,” responded Fred Rogers.

What the actual Fred Rogers thought of transgenderism nobody will ever know. In some ways, the resurfaced clip echoes a previous clip from woke leftist Bill Nye speaking of biological sex long before he went full-throttle pro-transgender on his Netflix series Bill Nye Saves the World.

“Inside each of our cells are these things called chromosomes, and they control whether we become a boy or a girl. Your mom has two X chromosomes in all of her cells, and your dad has one X and one Y chromosome in each of his cells…X you’re a girl, Y you’re a boy,” he said on his show.