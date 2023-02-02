Woke Capitalism: GM Pays Netflix to Place EVs in Entertainment Content

From streaming platform for half-baked reality dating shows to normalizing electric vehicles. When Netflix engages in shameless product placement, you can be sure it will at least be extra woke.

The left-wing steamer has entered a deal to feature General Motors’ electric vehicles in its original movies and TV series, providing the company with a new revenue stream while also burnishing its questionable credentials as a corporate climate crusader.

The campaign is also intended to serve as what one GM executive called a “blueprint” for Hollywood’s big push to normalize electric vehicles in the minds of consumers and to “accelerate the transition” away from gas-powered cars.

Netflix’s deal with GM will officially launch during the Super Bowl on February 12 with a commercial starring Will Ferrell who will reportedly drive a host of different GM electric vehicles through various Netflix shows, including Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Army of the Dead.

The streamer will place GM vehicles in its reality shows Love Is Blind and Queer Eye, as well as scripted shows, like the upcoming Rob Lowe comedy Unstable, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

GM’s chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl said the goal is to normalize electric vehicles in an effort to “accelerate the transition” away from gas-powered vehicles.

“I think you can see with this we’re working together to create a blueprint for the whole entertainment industry in how to think about normalizing EVs and showcasing this all-electric future, because we all know it’s good for all of us if we accelerate that transition,” she told the trade magazine.

Electric vehicles have come under criticism for their dubious environmental qualities — mainly for relying on fossil fuel power grids for charging.

As Breitbart News noted, the left’s push for electric vehicles comes at a time of soaring electricity prices for households, making it more expensive to drive the average electric vehicle 100 miles than a gas-powered car for the same distance.

