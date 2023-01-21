Netflix Maintains Gulfstream Private Jet While Preaching Climate Change Activism

For years, Netflix has preached climate change activism through its documentaries on the environment and its own corporate pledge to achieve “net zero” carbon emissions. Now the whole world has a better sense of just how sincere the left-wing streamer has been all along.

Netflix publicly revealed this week that it maintains a Gulfstream private jet, presumably for executive and VIP travel. The revelation was made in an online job posting for a flight attendant to work the company’s Gulfstream G550 aircraft.

The job posting, which has gone viral, requires “flexibility to work a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel, often requiring weekend and holiday work days and extended travel periods.” Netflix said salaries for such a position can range between $60,000 to $385,000.

It remains unclear who uses Netflix’s private jet. Corporate jets are almost always reserved for senior executives, though the streamer has relationships with numerous Hollywood celebrities who star in its TV shows and movies.

Netflix has put climate change activism at the center of its corporate mission.

In 2021, the streamer announced its plan to “achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2022, and every year thereafter.”

Reed Hastings, who stepped down as CEO this week, preached the gospel of global warming in his Stanford University commencement address in 2022.

Hastings said he hoped graduates would focus on an area that he believes needs urgent attention — climate change. “The looming crisis, it can feel overwhelming, but I’m confident your generation will find a way to invent our way out of the greenhouse,” he said.

In 2015, co-CEO Ted Sarandos received the Humanitarian of the Year honor from UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. He reportedly said he didn’t feel worthy of the award, “but I hope in this acceptance speech, I can bring more attention to the people who do, the real environmental warriors — documentary filmmakers.”

Netflix’s climate-change movies include the documentary Youth v. Gov, about a lawsuit brought by students against the U.S. government, alleging leaders endangered their constitutional rights by refusing to act against climate change; the David Attenborough docuseries Our Planet; and the Adam. McKay comedy Don’t Look Up, which satirizes climate change as a meteor heading toward Earth.

