‘A Christmas Story’ Mom Melinda Dillon Dead at 83

Melinda Dillon, who was perhaps best known for playing Ralphie’s mother in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, has died at the age of 83.

Dillon’s death was announced by her family through an obituary that reveals she died on January 9. The cause of Dillon’s death was not made public.

The actress was a two-time Oscar nominee, and had received a Tony nomination for her performance in Broadway’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Dillon was nominated for her first Academy Award for her supporting role in Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Her second nomination was for her portrayal of Teresa in the 1981 film Absence of Malice.

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the 1976 Woody Guthrie biopic Bound for Glory.

Fans expressed their condolences for Dillon’s family on the actress’ obituary page.

“Thank you for the memories Melinda,” one wrote. “My entire family loved you in A Christmas Story…a classic for the ages. May you be at peace…and may God bless and comfort your family and friends.”

“I loved her talent and she was everyone’s Mom,” another commented. “Forever in our hearts and forever on the silver screen. Our great grandchildren will still be watching a Christmas Story.”

“Thank you Melinda for putting smiles on so many faces, you’re truly a wonderful actress and I’m sure a great human all around,” another said. “I personally never knew Melinda but she read the lines to the classic, A Christmas Story straight from her heart.”

“Rest in peace Ms. Dillon,” another wrote. “Thank you for making my childhood memorable with A Christmas Story. We will sorely miss you.”

“You brought joy to our family every Christmas,” another fan said. “Rest in peace.”

