Michelle Obama Debuting Audible Podcast Based On Her Book, ‘The Light We Carry’

Former first lady Michelle Obama is launching a new podcast series with Audible based on her recent book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

The eight episodes of her Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast are part of the Obamas’ new deal with Audible after they abandoned Spotify last April.

The podcast is being produced under their production company, Higher Ground, and will stay on Audible only for two weeks before being released to other platforms, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The pair’s fleeing from Spotify came around the same time the podcasting network was best by the woke mob for daring to host Joe Rogan’s podcast after Rogan made a series of comments about the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccines that were created to combat it.

The former first lady’s eight-episode series will feature conversations with Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman, among others.

“Like so many people around the world, I felt isolated, disconnected and discouraged during the pandemic. Writing The Light We Carry was a way for me to make sense of it and reflect on some of the biggest challenges we all face in life — and the tour was an incredible way to share those stories with my readers and connect with real people once again. That’s what Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast is all about — it’s a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments, lovingly made by our incredible team at Higher Ground and the fantastic people at Audible,” Michelle Obama said in a statement announcing the venture.

The former first couple’s initial podcast deal with Spotify was reportedly worth $25 million, but resulted in only two podcasts: The Michelle Obama Podcast, and Barack’s Renegades: Born in the USA, the latter of which featured a series of conversations between the president and rocker Bruce Springsteen. The pair reportedly became unhappy with Spotify for demanding that their products stay exclusively on Spotify and for not allowing them to be hosted by other outlets.

