Madonna Blames ‘Ageism and Misogyny,’ ‘Long Lens Camera’ for Comments about her Face at Grammys

Madonna responded to people criticizing her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards by blaming “ageism and misogyny,” as well as “a long lens camera” that “would distort anyone’s face.”

After seeing Madonna introduce Sam Smith and transgender singer Kim Petras’ “Unholy” performance at the Grammys, the public quickly took to social media to discuss the pop star’s face and speculate about what types of plastic surgery she has had.

Madonna reacted to the criticism by taking to social media to blame the “ageism,” “misogyny,” and the type of camera that was used to photograph her.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in,” Madonna added. “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” the pop star continued.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” the 64-year-old added.

“In the words of Beyonce ‘You-won’t break my soul,'” Madonna affirmed. “I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.”

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Madonna posted a photo of herself, and claimed that “the world is threatened by my power and my stamina. My intelligence and my will to survive.”

“But they will never break me,” she added. “This is all the test.”

The world is threatened by my power and my stamina. My intelligence and my will to survive.

But they will never break me

this is all the test. pic.twitter.com/XvcaaG0Rrs — Madonna (@Madonna) February 7, 2023

“Nobody’s trying to break you – we just wish you’d leave your once-beautiful face alone,” one Twitter user reacted.

At the Grammys on Sunday, Madonna was criticized due to her face appearing very different from her seemingly filtered or highly-edited Instagram photos, sparking debate over women loading their faces with filler and injections.

“The medical profession has become abusive and corrupt. A DOCTOR did this to Madonna’s face,” one Twitter user proclaimed. “Does the Hippocratic Oath even exist?”

“I’m not anti-Botox or anti-filler. But when a person becomes unrecognizable bc they’re filling their face up like a beach ball it’s concerning,” #WalkAway campaign founder Brandon Straka wrote.

“Susanna Hoffs is the same age as #Madonna,” another Twitter user commented. “One is aging like a fine wine, the other has a face like haunted Tupperware..”

Another Twitter user said she was “glad they announced her as she took the stage,” because she wondered “who is that?”

“I cringed, as I pretended I wasn’t shocked by Madonna’s new face,” the Twitter user added. “Seeing #Madonna like this, all stretched out, stuffed & pumped full of fillers is why I left Hollywood.”

“I truly pity Madonna. She looks like a woman who finally has been forced to face the reality that you cannot outrun time,” another tweeted. “She’s finding out the hard way that no matter how much cosmetic surgery you undergo, you cannot stop life’s clock.”

