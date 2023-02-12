Watch Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show: Humps, Grabs Crotch, Smells Hand

Left-wing pop star Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show where she offered gratuitous humping, grasped her buttocks, and grabbed her crotch before smelling her hand.

Rihanna was seen grabbing her buttocks while singing, “Come here rude boy, boy, can you get it up? Come here rude boy, boy, is you big enough?”

Watch Below:

not jisoo related but LET’S GIVE IT UP FOR MOTHER RIHANNA’S RETURN OMG pic.twitter.com/NZq0TxYFJk — ٰ (@jisoogaIIery) February 13, 2023

Additional halftime performance footage showed Rihanna grabbing her crotch.

Not everyone was pleased with the singer’s behavior during her halftime performance on Sunday.

“Everything has to be sexual. Can’t even take your kids to the Super Bowl or let them watch the halftime show,” one Twitter user reacted.

Another Twitter user pointed out that the pop star appeared to “grab her junk and then smell it and taste it.”

“So is it me or did Rihanna just grab her junk and then smell it and taste it? Way to stay classy!” the individual tweeted.

Watch Below:

So is it me or did Rihanna just grab her junk and then smell it and taste it? Way to stay classy! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hLyVIznYNT — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) February 13, 2023

”Rihanna is not setting a good example for the young girls of America,” ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel wrote. “Is it too much to ask for a halftime performance appropriate for children?”

Rihanna is not setting a good example for the young girls of America. Is it too much to ask for a halftime performance appropriate for children? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 13, 2023

“There were one or two parts where we covered kids eyes, but it was mostly very cool,” another said.

“I thought the Rihanna’s crotch rubbing was particularly off putting. Totally unnecessary,” another Twitter user reacted.

“Just saw Rihanna sniff her crotch with my mom, thanks NFL,” another tweeted.

“Low energy and disgusting. Why did she grab her crotch, then smell it!! Horrible show for our kids!” another exclaimed.

While Rihanna strutted around the stage grabbing her buttocks and crotch, her sexual performance also appeared to simultaneously be a pregnancy announcement.

The word “pregnant” began trending on Twitter, as social media users speculated on whether she is currently carrying her second child.

ok so everyone just googled “rihanna pregnant” right — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 13, 2023

Following Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, a representative for the singer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is expecting another child.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.