David Jolicoeur, Co-Founder of Hip Hop Group De La Soul, Dead at 54

Rapper David Jolicoeur — also known as Trugoy the Dove — who co-founded the hip hop group De La Soul, has died at the age of 54.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Jolicoeur died on Sunday, February 12, at a hospital in Maryland. No additional details were provided, so the cause of the rapper’s death remains unclear.

The outlet noted that it was told Jolicoeur’s death appeared to be from natural causes, adding that he was battling an undisclosed illness.

Jolicoeur was perhaps best known for being a founding member of the hip hop trio De La Soul, which was established in 1987, and went on to produce a total of eight studio albums.

Some of their popular songs include “Rock Co.Kane Flow,” “Pain,” “Me, Myself and I,” “Say No Go,” “Breakadawn,” “The Magic Number,” “Eye Know,” “Oooh,” “All Good,” “Ring Ring Ring,” “Stakes Is High,” “Buddy,” “Ghetto Thang,” and “I Am I Be,” among many others.

Listen to “Rock Co.Kane Flow” Below:

Listen to “Pain” Below:

De La Soul’s work spanned the late 80s through the 2010s, with their 1989 debut album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” being certified platinum, and their second album, “De La Soul Is Dead,” which came out in 1991, being certified gold.

After that, their fifth album, “Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump,” which came out in 1996, was certified silver.

At the time of publishing, De La Soul’s official social media accounts have not said anything about the passing of Jolicoeur.

