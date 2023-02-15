Apple Series ‘Extrapolations,’ Starring Edward Norton and Meryl Streep, Predicts Global Warming Apocalypse: ‘We’ll Be Dead’

Apple has released the first trailer for its global warming apocalypse series Extrapolations, which features an all-star cast including Edward Norton, Meryl Streep, Marion Cotillard, Kit Harington, Tobey Maguire, and Forest Whitaker.

“Here’s what you need to know about global warming,” says one character played by Matthew Rhys. “It will all go to shit at the end of the century. We’ll be dead.”

Extrapolations, which is set to debut March 17, comes from creator Scott Z. Burns, who wrote the screenplay for Contagion and who wrote and directed Amazon’s The Report, which dramatized the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the CIA’s alleged use of torture post-9/11.

Watch below:

The new series also features another dire assessment from the character played by Edward Norton.

“I think it helps to look at climate change like a bear. The whole planet’s been wrestling with the bear for decades. So far, the bear has been kicking our ass,” he said.

The anthology series is expected to follow multiple storylines, each addressing the subject of climate change in some way.

Extrapolations is the latest Hollywood entertainment to sound the alarm bell on global warming.

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up used an impending asteroid hit and the subsequent bureaucratic inaction as a metaphor for global warming. The comedy, from Hollywood climate activist Adam McKay, also featured Meryl Streep in an all-star ensemble cast.

