Hulu’s ‘1619 Project’: Slavery Reparations Will Cost U.S. Taxpayers at Least $14 Trillion

Disney’s Hulu docuseries The 1619 Project has put a price tag on slavery reparations for black Americans. The final bill for U.S. taxpayers will come to about $14 trillion — and that, one “expert” says, is letting America off easy.

The alarming figure comes in the series’ sixth and final episode during a conversation between the New York Times‘ Nikole Hannah-Jones and William Darity Jr., a Duke University professor and proponent of social “equity.”

According to a MRC Newsbusters report, Darity estimates that each individual should receive about $350,000 in reparations. Since there are 40 million black-American descendants of slavery out of a total of 45 million black people in the United States, the total bill would be approximately $14 trillion dollars.

“Okay. Yeah, that’s a big number,” Hannah-Jones says.

“Yeah, there are bigger numbers though,” Darity replies. “It is a big debt. But you know, I’ve seen estimates of the bill that have run as high as $6.2 quadrillion dollars. So yeah, I do think it’s helpful –– $14 trillion might be letting, you know, America off a little bit easier. I mean, pretty much any number you put on. It would be letting America off easy.”

Darity says reparations is a “debt that’s overdue for a 156 years. It needs to be paid.”

Hulu’s docuseries also reportedly compares Amazon gig work to slave labor. In the fourth episode titled “Capitalism,” Hannah-Jones interviews an Amazon warehouse worker who explains how his movements are meticulously tracked and timed.

Hannah-Jones then likens that to slavery: “Not only did enslavers meticulously monitor the whereabouts and productivity of the enslaved, they also tracked the monetary value assessed to each enslaved individual.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hulu’s docuseries has received criticism for attempting to resurrect the original New York Times series’ most contentious and debunked claim — that the Revolutionary War was fought in large part to preserve slavery.

The docuseries also features Hannah-Jones flinging accusations of racism against millions of Americans, claiming they don’t want to share democracy with people of color.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com