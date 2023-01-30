Hulu’s ‘1619 Project’ Docuseries: Nikole Hannah-Jones Accuses Americans of Racism Toward ‘Multiracial Citizens’

Disney’s Hulu has released the first two episodes of its docuseries adaptation of The 1619 Project and already the series is flinging accusations of racism, with the New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones claiming that many Americans don’t want to share democracy with people of color.

The series also pushes the voter suppression narrative, singling out Georgia despite a recent poll published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showing that among black voters, 96 percent had an either “excellent” or “good” overall experience voting in the 2022 midterm election.

Nikole Hannah-Jones — who spearheaded the original New York Times Magazine series and even won a Pulitzer Prize — is a prominent talking head in the Hulu docuseries, which debuted Thursday.

“We’ve made tremendous progress toward realizing our democratic ideals, and yet the ongoing fight over voting and elections show that a significant portion of our country still doesn’t believe in democracy, if democracy requires sharing power with multiracial citizens in our multiracial nation,” she said in the series, according to a report from mrcNewsBusters.

“I think a lot about what it would take for a true democracy to take shape in this country, and I worry about how the nation will respond to what is clearly a democratic crisis.”

Hannah-Jones also spoke with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) about alleged acts of voter suppression.

“And the attack on the democratic process only escalated in the wake of the 2020 election,” she reportedly said.

Schumer replied: “We are witnessing an attempt at the greatest contraction of voting rights since the end of reconstruction and the beginning of Jim Crow.”

Hannah-Jones then cited Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, bizarrely claiming that it “created a long list of voting restrictions.”

As Breitbart News reported, zero percent of black voters had a poor experience voting in the 2022 midterm elections in Georgia, according to a poll conducted by the University of Georgia.

The poll, published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, found that among black voters, 73 percent said they had an “excellent” overall experience voting, 23 percent said they had a “good” experience, three percent said they had a “fair” experience, and zero percent said they had a “poor” experience.

The original Times series won a Pulitzer Prize despite multiple noted academics debunking one of its central claims — that the Revolutionary War was fought to preserve slavery. The newspaper eventually corrected references to the contested claim.

The Times also deleted its central claim that 1619 is the “true founding of America.”

