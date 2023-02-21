Actress Aubrey Plaza recently recalled a “bullshit” youth conference she attended at age 16 that included then-Senator Joe Biden. A fellow native of Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware, Plaza recalled to The New Yorker how she actually has met Joe Biden several times throughout her life, starting when she attended a “Joe Biden youth-leadership conference.”

“The whole point of the conference was to allow students to speak out on different issues,” the Parks & Recreation star explained. “They shuttled us from room to room, and there was a different speaker in each room, and it was all leading up to this climax where we were going to sit in the auditorium, and Joe himself was going to get up on stage and give his speech.”

Aubrey Plaza recalled feeling “really angry” about how the event unfolded as students basically sat around in the audience and were unable to share their thoughts.

“I had a stare-down with Joe Biden from the audience, because he asked how it went, and I raised my hand immediately,” she recalled. “I was, like, ‘It’s bullshit. This conference sucks. You didn’t let us talk. This was supposed to be about the students.'”

“He did not like it,” Plaza continued. “I remember his face got really red. He used to get really fiery when he would make speeches. It was crazy.” Aubrey Plaza says she once had a 'stare-down' with President Joe Biden as a teen and later stole a note from his office when 'Parks and Recreation' was filming at the White House. https://t.co/KCvCPkeSRv — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 21, 2023 According to Plaza, she later reconnected with Biden years later when filming an episode of Parks and Recreation, which featured an appearance from then-Vice President Joe Biden.