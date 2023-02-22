Sheriffs Still Searching for Actor Julian Sands One Month After He Disappeared Hiking

The search for acclaimed British actor Julian Sands continues one month after he disappeared while hiking on California’s Mt. Baldy.

As Breitbart News initially reported, the A Room with a View and Warlock star disrappeared in mid-January while hiking on the Southern California mountain during a time of intense winter storms that crippled the state. On the weekend Sands went missing, the landmark mountain endured severe winter weather, including rain and snowfall, plunging temperatures to freezing at night.

“Around 7:30 pm on Friday, Jan 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal Nathan Campos told PEOPLE at the time. “A search crew was sent out, but because of weather conditions, they were pulled on Saturday. Helicopters and drones will be out there to continue to search, weather permitting.”

One month later, the search goes on in the hopes of finding closure for the actor’s family. However, as Southern California faces yet another weekend of severe winter weather, sheriffs told Fox News that they will have to put the search on pause until safer conditions arise.

“On Saturday, February 18, 2023, over 20 members of the Fontana Sheriff’s Station and the West Valley Search and Rescue team conducted a ground search in the Mt. Baldy area,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“The crew members focused on the area where the California Highway Patrol’s RECCO device hit on a possible electronic device on January 25th,” the statement continued. “Unfortunately, nothing was found that would lead to the discovery of Mr. Sands.”

“With the imminent storm approaching, ground searches for Mr. Sands will be delayed for some time. Our goal is to bring closure to the family of Mr. Sands and when we can, we will try this again,” the statement concluded.

Potential hikers and mountaineers have been asked to stay clear of the mountain for the time being due to expected heavy snowfall that will render travel borderline impossible.

Actor John Malkovich, a longtime friend of Julian Sands ever since they worked together in the acclaimed movie The Killing Fields, called the disappearance a “very sad event.”

“I’m a godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah, who I know very well,” Malkovich said.

“I introduced him to his second wife, and we have been close since we met in 1983 on the set of ‘The Killing Fields.’ It’s a very sad event.”

Nick Sands, Julian’s brother, told reporters that he has already said his goodbyes.