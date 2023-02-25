Lady Gaga Sued for Not Paying $500,000 Reward to Woman Who Returned Her Kidnapped Dogs

The bizarre saga of Lady Gaga’s kidnapped dogs just got weirder.

The woman who returned the two dogs is suing the pop star for not paying the $500,ooo reward that she claims was promised to anyone who delivered the French bulldogs safely back to their owner, no questions asked, according to a TMZ report. In another twist, the plaintiff was herself involved in the crime, having pleaded no contest to one count of receiving stolen property.

Jennifer McBride has alleged in her lawsuit that she has not received the reward owed to her, claiming Lady Gaga “defrauded” her “by making a promise without intent to perform.”

The lawsuit claims McBride has suffered compensatory damages, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life as a result of not receiving the $500,000. She is also asking the court to triple the damages to $1.5 million, according to TMZ.

Two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen in the 2021 robbery in Los Angeles in which one of the singer’s assistants, who was walking the dogs at the time of the incident, was shot but survived.

The stolen dogs were returned a couple of days later by Jennifer McBride, who was later arrested for her role in the crime.

McBride was charged for accessory attempted murder. In 2022, she pleaded no contest to one count of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years of probation.

As Breitbart News reported, James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who carried out the robbery, was sentenced to 21 years in jail.

L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee told TMZ that McBride was more than aware that the dogs were stolen when she returned them in hopes of obtaining the reward, and had known the men involved in the shooting for years.

