It will not be quite the home coming Miles Teller will have wished for. When the Top Gun: Maverick star and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller return from Paris and his 36th birthday celebrations they will find their home has been turned over by burglars.

TMZ reports “someone broke into the star’s Los Angeles area home last week. We’re told they gained entry by smashing a glass back door.”

The outlet goes on to relate the crooks ransacked Miles’ entire house in their quest for loot but right now it’s unclear what – if at all – all they left with.

Once the actor’s back in town, he’ll go through the mess to evaluate the outcome, TMZ notes. It reports police were alerted to the break-and-enter by Miles’ home alarm, but the suspects made a clean getaway.

Meanwhile in footage shared by Keleigh on Instagram, the couple are seen sharing a kiss in front of the landmark and taking in the Parisian views during their break in France.

“Happy early birthday my love,” Keleigh captioned her Feb. 19 post, thanking Le Jules Verne restaurant for an “incredible dinner” at the iconic landmark and the Four Seasons George V Paris “for everything to help suprise him. merci merci.”

The festivities also continued indoors, as the actor was greeted with rose petals, birthday balloons and champagne inside his hotel room, as seen in a TikTok Keleigh posted on Feb. 21, set to “Paris” by Taylor Swift.

The couple have been married for 10 years.