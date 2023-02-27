Watch: Singer Lewis Capaldi Fans Help Him Finish Performance After Tourette’s Symptoms Flare Up

Singer Lewis Capaldi, who has been diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, had his symptoms flare up in the middle of a song during a recent concert in Germany. In one heartwarming moment, the audience stepped in to help him finish the lyrics.

TikTok user katharina.shry shared a video a of Capaldi performing “Someone You Loved,” which claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. At one point during the song, he was unable to continue singing due to his Tourette’s symptoms. Without missing a beat, his fans picked up where he left off.

Watch below:

The Mayo Clinic describes Tourette’s Syndrome as “a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can’t be easily controlled.”

“I’m absolutely fine. This happens when I get tired, nervous, excited,” he explained in a January video, referencing another performance during which he experienced Tourette’s symptoms.

Speaking with Scottish Journalist Lorraine Kelly in September 2022, Capaldi revealed he’d been diagnosed with the condition seven months earlier. He added that the diagnosis had helped him understand certain tendencies in his body movements, centering on his eyebrows and shoulders.

“It made a lot of sense… I’m quite a jittery individual,” he said.

He also said that he was “something of a hypochondriac” and that in some ways, his diagnosis came as a relief, as he had previously feared he was suffering from “some degenerative disease.”

He added that he had been receiving botox injections in his shoulders to suppress the symptoms.

In January, the BBC reported Capaldi had tested a Neupulse device, “smartwatch-like device aims to reduce tics by intercepting signals to the brain.”

“The results were remarkable – Lewis stated that the stimulation made him feel calmer and the device clearly suppressed the head and shoulder tics which can be quite painful for him,” Professor Stephen Jackson, the lead researcher, said, per the BBC.

Rolling Stone reported that after taking the stage at a January concert in Belfast, Ireland, he made a characteristically upbeat remark about his condition.

“I’m good, baby. I’m up here. I’m good,” he said “I’m absolutely fine, everything’s good, I just twitch a little bit.”