Rocker Rod Stewart: ‘If the Ukrainians Lose It’s the End of Civilization as we Know It’

Veteran rocker Rod Stewart has no doubt what outcome of the Ukraine-Russia war would most benefit humanity, telling an interviewer he’s backing Ukraine because, “If the Ukrainians lose it’s the end of civilization as we know it.”

Stewart pledged his support for Ukraine while visiting a hospital in Essex, England, adding more fighter jets from NATO members, specifically F-16s, would help the Ukraine cause.

The 78-year-old told Sky News he had a direct message for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak if he really wanted the conflict to be over sooner rather than later. He said:

If I’m going to get political, I think we should send the Ukrainians our F-16s – that’s up to you, prime minister. I’ve been supporting them [Ukraine] for years – I have a flag and I wear a blue and yellow suit for a song and dedicate it to them. And we feel very strongly about it because if the Ukrainians lose, it’s the end of civilization as we know it. You know, it’s all over F-16s.

The interview came as Stewart visited the facility to to back pay rises for nurses and junior doctors while warning against a move towards a U.S.-style healthcare system.

Stewart, who has an estimated net worth of around £179 million ($235m), is not alone in his unalloyed support for Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last month U.S. support for Ukraine “will be lasting and is unconditional” as she hinted the conflict still has some time to run, as Breitbart News reported.

Yellen said, “Let me make clear, the United States and the allies, our support for Ukraine will be lasting and is unconditional. We stand with Ukraine and want to support Ukraine.

“We’ve already provided $13 billion in support, and there is an additional $10 billion that we expect to provide over the next nine months.”

The total amount in U.S. aid to Ukraine has long eclipsed the annual military budget of every country in the world except the United States and China.

The passage of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill last December grants Ukraine $45 billion in military and economic aid, making the total to date $113 billion of U.S. taxpayer dollars.