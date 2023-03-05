‘Real Housewives’ Star Heather Dubrow Praises 12-Year-Old Daughter for Coming Out as Transgender: ‘It’s International Sons Day!’

Real Housewives star Heather Dubrow celebrated her 12-year-old child, Collette, who is now going by “Ace” after declaring herself transgender. “It’s International sons day!” Dubrow exclaimed.

“It’s International sons day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote in a Saturday Instagram post, suggesting that her pre-teen’s new name is “Ace.”

“Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans,” Dubrow continued in her Instagram post, which featured a photo of the letters “ACE” written in the sand on a beach.

“Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so,” she added. “All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”

In addition to their 12-year-old transgender child, the Real Housewives star and her husband, Botched plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, also have a 16-year old daughter, Katarina, and 19-year-old twins — Nicholas, a son, and Maximillia, a daughter.

Both Katarina and Maximillia have previously announced that they are members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. In June 2020, Maximillia came out as bisexual. In February 2022, Dubrow told PEOPLE that Katarina “decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian.'”

“She’s asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares. She’s asked me about my pronouns,” Katarina said of her mother.

Claiming to be “non-binary,” changing one’s pronouns, and proclaiming oneself to be transgender appears to have become the new trend among young children in today’s society, as celebrities, television shows, media outlets, and left-wing activists continue to hype transgenderism and guide children to doubt their biological sex.

More young people than ever are now identifying as non-binary. Research published last year by the Trevor Project found that over one in four — 26 percent — of LGBTQ youth identify as nonbinary. An additional 20 percent said they are not sure or are questioning whether they identify as nonbinary.

