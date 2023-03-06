Lena Dunham Denies Donald Glover’s Claim She Used N-Word on Set of HBO’s ‘Girls’

Hollywood star and nepobaby Lena Dunham has shifted into damage control after Donald Glover claimed she used the n-word on the set of the HBO series Girls.

At Sunday’s Writers Guild of America Awards, Donald Glover was presenting Atlanta executive producer Paul Simms with an honorary award when he launched into a seemingly spontaneous riff.

“Chevy Chase once called me….You know what? This is about Paul,” he said. Later, Glover recounted:

“I was on the set of Girls after filming a sex scene for like eight hours, which they cut down to two minutes. I’ve never seen any of the rest of that footage, so…. I asked Lena afterwards, ‘Hey, what made you decide to work with Paul?’ And she goes ‘Honestly, this n— lets me do whatever I want.’ And I remember thinking two things. One, Lena is using the n-word extremely liberal with me. Who does she think she is, Chevy Chase? And two, that’s the kind of producer I want.”

Watch below:

Dunham’s representatives have denied she ever used the n-word.

“Donald Glover told a joke referencing Lena Dunham for last night’s WGA Awards. It included, for effect, language Lena never used, nor would use. Full stop,” they said in a statement sent to the celebrity site Just Jared.

