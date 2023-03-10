‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Admits Fillers ‘Messed Up’ Her Face: ‘You Don’t Realize You Look a Little Off’

Friends star Courteney Cox admitted in a recent interview that getting too many fillers as a young woman “messed up” her face, adding, “you don’t realize you look a little off.”

“Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time,” Cox said during a recent appearance on the Gloss Angeles podcast. “It’s a domino effect, it’s like, you don’t realize that you look a little off.”

Cox went on to explain that she was unable to recognize how far she had gone with fillers, and that the entire process turns into a vicious cycle.

“So then you keep doing more, because you look normal to yourself, and you look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good’ — you think,” the actress said. “And you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person.”

“And just doing too many fillers and then having to have them removed, which, thank God they are removable, but I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can — I was able to reverse most of that, and now I’m actually just older,” Cox added.

Watch Below:

Cox went on to explain that she was unable to recognize how far she had gone with fillers, and that the entire process turns into a vicious cycle.

“So then you keep doing more, because you look normal to yourself, and you look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good’ — you think,” the actress said. “And you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person.”

“And just doing too many fillers and then having to have them removed, which, thank God they are removable, but I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can — I was able to reverse most of that, and now I’m actually just older,” Cox added.

The Scream star also mentioned that she “can’t believe” the old photos of herself from the time she was getting fillers.

“I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can’t believe it,” she said, adding that

This is not the first time Cox has spoken out against these types of procedures.

Last year, the actress admitted she initially tried to fight looking older with various “injections,” but eventually decided she went “crazy” with everything, and is now trying to age gracefully.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” Cox told Sunday Times Style magazine. “And I didn’t realize that, oh shit, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

Cox has also debated on whether to post a selfie from her fillers phase next to a current photo on Instagram, adding, “I’d say, ‘The day you realize what your friends were talking about.'”

“Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy,'” she said.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.