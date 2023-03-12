Drama: Oscars Scramble ‘Drip Control Team’ to Catch Leaks, Rain Puddles

The 95th Academy Awards are ready to grace Hollywood Blvd. on Sunday however just what weather conditions will provide the backdrop looks less certain to entertain.

ABC 7 reports puddles could be seen forming on the red drapes covering the world’s biggest carpet as rain and more rain floods across Southern California.

As the puddles spread, drip control teams were dispatched to mop up the mess and ensure the way is clear – and dry – for the Hollywood elites as they assemble to applaud each other.

As Breitbart News reported, a levee burst on the Pajaro River in Monterey County, California, on Friday night, flooding the town of Pajaro and forcing evacuations as California endured another “atmospheric river” — with more rain and flooding to come.

The same weather system is impacting the Oscars.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the San Francisco Bay Area “[f]rom Monday evening through late Tuesday night” as yet another such “river” is on the way, with little break in between the storms.