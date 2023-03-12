Drama: Oscars Scramble ‘Drip Control Team’ to Catch Leaks, Rain Puddles

Los Angeles, CA, Friday, March 10, 2023 - Rain falls outside as prep for the 95th Academy Awards on Hollywood Blvd. continues. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty
The 95th Academy Awards are ready to grace Hollywood Blvd. on Sunday however just what weather conditions will provide the backdrop looks less certain to entertain.

ABC 7 reports puddles could be seen forming on the red drapes covering the world’s biggest carpet as rain and more rain floods across Southern California.

As the puddles spread, drip control teams were dispatched to mop up the mess and ensure the way is clear – and dry – for the Hollywood elites as they assemble to applaud each other.

People wear rain ponchos as Oscars “Super Fan” Vivianne Robinson (R) walks outside the arrivals area, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California, on March 10, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A bucket collects water leaking from the ceiling as rain from a winter storm falls on the arrivals area, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, in Hollywood, California, on March 10, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty)

Crews deliver an outsized Oscar statue as preparations for the 95th Academy Awards on Hollywood Blvd. continue. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Crews deliver an outsized Oscar statue as preparations for the 95th Academy Awards on Hollywood Blvd. continue. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

As Breitbart News reported, a levee burst on the Pajaro River in Monterey County, California, on Friday night, flooding the town of Pajaro and forcing evacuations as California endured another “atmospheric river” — with more rain and flooding to come.

The same weather system is impacting the Oscars.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the San Francisco Bay Area “[f]rom Monday evening through late Tuesday night” as yet another such “river” is on the way, with little break in between the storms.

