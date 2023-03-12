Levee Breaks in California; Flood Watch for San Francisco Bay Area

A levee burst on the Pajaro River in Monterey County, California, on Friday, flooding the town of Pajaro and forcing evacuations as California endured another “atmospheric river” — with more rain and flooding to come.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the San Francisco Bay Area “[f]rom Monday evening through late Tuesday night” as yet another such “river” is on the way, with little break in between the storms.

The flooding, as captured in images and drone footage by the San Francisco Chronicle, highlights the unique vulnerability of the Santa Cruz mountains to this year’s flooding, which came after predictions of a dry winter.

The Chronicle notes:

The Santa Cruz Mountains, which have certainly lived up to their reputation for rain, have taken the hit this winter because of both the distinct weather and the area’s enduring geography. The orientation of the mountains, facing west to southwest, means they’re struck head-on by storm cells off the Pacific Ocean, which generally move from southwest to northeast. The relatively steep and lofty terrain also boosts the orographic lift, or the movement of air up the slopes, resulting in greater cloud formation and precipitation.

… Additionally, the meteorology has been optimal for wet weather. The jet stream this year has dipped a bit south of where it usually is, funneling Pacific fronts right into the Santa Cruz area, said Jan Null, meteorologist with the private forecasting company, Golden Gate Weather Services. This was meant to have been a third consecutive winter of drought, with La Niña atmospheric conditions prevailing. But a series of “atmospheric rivers” — long patterns of moisture conveyed from the warm Pacific waters to the cool land mass of the coast — has hit California, bringing heavy rain. Recent blizzards that have moved from north to south across the state have also dumped copious amounts of snow on interior mountains. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has mobilized the California National Guard and obtained federal disaster funding — after belatedly declaring a state of emergency and leaving the state for a private visit to Mexico.

