Oscars ‘Champagne Carpet’ Sparks Mockery, Rage: ‘Bad Omen for Tonight’

Alana Mastrangelo

The Oscars’ “champagne carpet” rather than its traditional red carpet for the 95th Academy Awards has sparked mockery and rage. “Bad omen for tonight,” one social media user commented.

The Oscars carpet has always been some shade of red since the 33rd Academy Awards in 1960. That all ends this year.

”bad omen for tonight “ one social media user reacted to the Oscars‘ champagne carpet.

 

“Spoke to lots of folks at parties tonight and NO ONE is feeling the champagne carpet. No one, critic Tomris Laffly commented. “That thing will look muddy and dirty.”

”At least we got a host back AND all the categories live,” she added.

In 2019, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences scrapped its Oscars host following the messy ouster of A-list actor-comedian Kevin Hart over the resurfacing of homophobic jokes.

Even late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made fun of the champagne carpet.

“People have been asking, ‘Is there going to be any trouble this year? Is there going to be any violence this year?’ And we certainly hope not. But if there is, I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” Kimmel said.

“Someone has to pay for the champagne carpet,” another wrote.

“I hate the beige carpet,” another Twitter user reacted.

“Lol! I won’t be watching,” another commented in response to the champagne carpet.

