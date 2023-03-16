Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Violently Attacked Outside Florida Hotel

Legendary Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was violently attacked by a 19-year-old man outside of his Florida hotel on Monday.

Allen, who lost an arm in a 1984 car accident, was smoking a cigarette outside the valet area of the Four Seasons on Fort Lauderdale Beach when a stranger violently assaulted him, according to a report by 7News Miami.

A police report revealed that Allen’s attacker was 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley, who was visiting from Ohio. The young man ran at the 59-year-old drummer at full speed and knocked him to the ground.

The report goes on to say that he “hit his head on the ground causing injury.” At that time, a woman ran outside of the hotel and tried to help Allen, but she was also attacked by Hartley.

“While she is on the ground, the defendant continues to batter her by striking her. [She] attempts to escape by running into the hotel. The defendant then grabs [her] by her hair and drags her out of the lobby and back onto the sidewalk before fleeing the area.”

Police eventually found Hartley at a nearby hotel, where he was in the process of breaking car windows. The 19-year-old was then arrested and charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

Allen reportedly provided a sworn statement to law enforcement, telling them that he intends to press charges.

Hartley was confronted by 7News cameramen and asked if he was a Def Leppard fan.

“Are you a fan of the band? Did you know who the man was? Did you know that he played with Def Leppard?” a cameraman asked.

But the suspect did not respond, other than saying “Stop” as he held his arms up to shield his face from cameras.

