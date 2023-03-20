Chris Rock Calls Democrats ‘Stupid’ for Wanting to Arrest Trump: ‘Only Going to Make Him More Popular’

Comedian Chris Rock reportedly called Democrat politicians “stupid” for wanting to arrest former President Donald Trump, saying it is “only going to make him more popular.”

In an appearance Sunday at the Kennedy Center to honor Adam Sandler with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Chris Rock appeared to address Democrat lawmakers in the audience, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

”Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?” Rock said, according to a report from The Daily Mail. “Do you know this is only going to make him more popular? It’s like arresting Tupac.”

Rock added: “He’s just gonna sell more records. Are you stupid?”

The comedian also joked about allegations Trump paid porn star Stormy Daniels hush money.

“That’s romantic,” Rock reportedly said. “We’ve all been cheated on. Don’t you wish that the person that cheated on you paid off somebody so you wouldn’t find out?”

The Daily Mail report noted that several Biden administration officials were in the Kennedy Center crowd, though not President Biden himself.

The Adam Sandler event is set to air on CNN on Sunday.

As Breitbart News reported, conservatives are rallying behind Trump after the former president said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the investigation, has been supported by far-left, anti-Trump billionaire George Soros. Many Republican leaders have blasted the investigation as politically motivated given that Trump continues to dominate in primary polls for the 2024 presidential election.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com