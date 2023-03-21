‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Paul Grant Dies at 56 After Collapsing at Train Station

English actor and stuntman Paul Grant, who appeared in the Star Wars and Harry Potter films, has died. He was 56.

Grant, who played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi and a goblin in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, was found collapsed and alone outside King’s Cross station in London last Thursday afternoon and could not be revived.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The actor’s daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed his death to UK outlet Sky News, saying: “I’m heartbroken… No girl deserves their dad to be taken away… He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon.”

Grant was pronounced dead at 3.49am Sunday but had been declared brain dead previously following his collapse.

As well as Star Wars and Harry Potter, the 4ft 4in actor also appeared in the 1988 film Willow and the cult classic Labyrinth alongside David Bowie in 1986.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told Sky News: “We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.

“We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.”

Born in Epsom, Surrey, on Feb. 3, 1970, the father of three played one of the furry Ewoks that aided Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and the rebel alliance during their fight against the Empire in the 1983 Star Wars instalment.

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters and one son as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.