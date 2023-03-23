Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Threatens Legal Action After German Town Cancels Concert over Antisemitism

Nobody cancels Roger Waters. The Pink Floyd co-founder has made that clear to Frankfurt City Council after he was accused of antisemitism and a concert in the German city was dropped by civic authorities.

In February, magistrates in Frankfurt instructed the venue for Waters’ planned 28 May concert in the city to cancel it, arguing the performer was “one of the most widely known antisemites” in the world.

The city council owns a 60 percent ownership stake in the venue where Waters, who once compared the Israeli government to Nazi Germany by saying Israel is “the worst regime in the world,” was scheduled to appear.

Now fellow rockstars including Eric Clapton, long-time Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, Peter Gabriel, Brian Eno and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine have all signed a change.com petition supporting Waters as he threatens legal action.

Tom Morello, Eric Clapton + more call for Roger Waters performance ban to be reversed: https://t.co/kpLoAmIo8V — Loudwire (@Loudwire) March 21, 2023

The Central Council of Jews in Germany lauded the decision to cancel the show, saying in a statement that the organization encouraged “other German venues scheduled to host Waters to do the same,” according to the Ultimate Classic Rock outlet.

An upcoming show in Munich has also been nixed.

Waters has boasted hard-left anti-Israel views for years, accusing the Jewish state of pushing Nazi politics while downplaying crimes committed by Palestinians and advising other musicians to join him in boycotting the country.