Transgender Flight Attendant Who Starred in United Airlines Commercial Dead at 25 in Apparent Suicide

A transgender flight attendant who starred in a United Airlines commercial has reportedly died at 25 from an apparent suicide.

Kayleigh Scott, who was named Kyle before transitioning, was found dead Monday in a Denver, Colorado, apartment after posting on Instagram earlier in the day the intent to commit suicide, according to a TMZ report.

Scott’s sister, Ashley, reportedly commented on the post in what appears to be a confirmation of Kayleigh’s death.

“As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better,” Kayleigh Scott wrote in the Instagram post. “To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated.”

Scott added: “Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection of you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better. To Ashley, Cynthia, Regine & Sophia. I am so sorry. Please remember me for the good memories we have shared, and never for my downfall. I will see you all again on the other side.”

In 2020, Kayleigh Scott received national exposure by starring in a United Airlines commercial that focused on Scott’s transition from a man to a woman. “I am trans and I am proud,” Scott said.

The commercial was created for the Trans Day of Visibility, an annual event to celebrate transgender individuals.

Representatives for United told the New York Post: “We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and co-workers.”

TMZ reported that police in Denver are investigating and that the city’s medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.

