Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is on a mission to make country music “more inclusive and representative” with her new reality competition TV show My Kind of Country, which the Oscar-winning actress is producing with anti-Trump singer Kacey Musgraves.

In addition to featuring contestants of different ethnicities, the show spotlights at least one contestant who reportedly identifies as gender “non-binary.”

Perhaps not coincidentally, Reese Witherspoon unveiled the new show Friday just hours before also announcing she is divorcing her husband.

My Kind of Country, which is streaming on Apple TV+, brings together contestants from around the world to compete for stardom in Nashville. The show “was born out of conversations w/@KaceyMusgraves about how country music needs to be more inclusive & representative,” Witherspoon tweeted.

#MyKindOfCountry was born out of conversations w/ @KaceyMusgraves about how country music needs to be more inclusive & representative. It gives artists from around the world the chance to come to Nashville & live their country music star dreams!! Stream it now on @AppleTVPlus 💫 pic.twitter.com/ivVQ2lWDKQ — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 24, 2023

The current season features a scene in which two talent scouts explain what “non-binary” means before one contestant takes to the stage, according to a Forbes report.

Musgraves declared in 2020 that anyone who votes for then-President Donald Trump is perpetrating “an act of violence” against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and “queer” people.

Witherspoon announced Friday that she is divorcing her husband, Jim Toth, after 11 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the couple requested “privacy at this time.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com