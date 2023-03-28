Actor Orlando Bloom Meets with Zelensky, Tours War-Torn Ukraine

British actor Orlando Bloom made a surprise appearance in the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday to bring his personal encouragement to the war effort against Russia.

He is the latest in a long line of Hollywood stars who have made the journey to the war-torn country to be pictured alongside Zelensky.

Bloom, a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, arrived over the weekend and visited the leader in Kyiv to personally deliver a gift from his Buddhist mentor and a message from his mom.

AP reports at his meeting with Zelensky, Bloom said “he was struck by the courage and resilience of Ukrainians, who despite the war remain strong.”

Bloom “will support projects to provide humanitarian assistance and restore infrastructure, focused on ensuring the interests of Ukrainian children,” a Ukraine official said after the meeting between the two.

Bloom traveled for three days through the war-torn country still under siege by the Russian military while performing his duties as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF — the United Nations organization that provides international humanitarian aid to children.

Reports indicate the pair got down to business at a long table in a safe room, discussing how they could help the Ukrainian children as the conflict continues.

At one point, Bloom reportedly said, “To see the children, to see in their eyes – its palpable – the anxiety … and yet the strength of the Ukrainian people is something that is really awe-inspiring.”

Before leaving, the actor presented Zelensky with a gift from his Buddhist mentor and a personal message from his mom … “Your defeat would be the defeat of hope, hence you must win.”

Other Hollywood actors who have also been to Ukraine during the war include Angelina Jolie, Sean Pen, Ben Stiller, and Jessica Chastain.