Popular model and reality TV star Blac Chyna is removing her Baphomet tattoo, saying “I just don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore.”

The move comes after Blac Chyna revealed she is quitting the “degrading” sex site OnlyFans and reversing her surgical body enhancements after reconnecting with her Christian faith and being baptized on her birthday.

“Y’all know that I have this Baphomet tattoo, right? It’s got to come off. I’m about to have no mark of the beast, anything like that,” Blac Chyna said in an Instagram video, which featured her and her children, Dream and King, preparing to go on a road trip to Clear Out Ink in Las Vegas.

“When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me. Regardless of what it is, I just don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore,” she added. “So, I’m about to drive to Vegas to go get this removed.”

“This is going to be a great experience. I’m really excited for this,” Blac Chyna said.

In another Instagram video, which featured the caption, “Part 2/2 Thank you God, for saving me. Removing this Baphomet tattoo,” Blac Chyna showed parts of the tattoo removal process at Clear Out Ink.

“I’m so ready for this tattoo to be gone,” she said.

While Blac Chyna did not share a final look at how her tattoo appeared by the end of the session, a Clear Out Ink employee was heard telling her that the tattoo removal process will likely take a few sessions, with the next one being scheduled out eight weeks from the first session.

Blac Chyna is also getting two other tattoos removed: names written in red ink and cursive font.

This is not the first change the reality star has made in recent weeks. On March 13, she shared an Instagram video of her getting her breast implants and butt injections removed.

Two days after that, Blac Chyna posted another Instagram video informing her 16.8 million followers that she was getting her fillers removed.

“I’m actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough. It all has to come out. And it’s just as simple as that,” she said.

