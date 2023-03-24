Model Blac Chyna Says Baptism, Finding God Led to Reversing Plastic Surgery and Quitting ‘Degrading’ OnlyFans

Popular model and reality TV star Blac Chyna has quit the “degrading” sex-site OnlyFans and reversed her surgical body enhancements after reconnecting with her Christian faith and being baptized on her birthday.

The model joined OnlyFans in 2020 and quickly became one of the site’s top earners raking in millions. Last year she began reconsidering her path and was baptized on her birthday that May. And on Thursday, the former Internet peep star posted a photo of her baptism to Instagram with the caption, “I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22. God is Good.”

The model, whose real name is Angela Renée White, also posted a series of photos showing a medical technician dissolving the surgical body enhancements she had to appeal to more fans on OnlyFans. She removed the silicone implants in her butt, dissolved the fillers in her face, and took out the implants in her breasts.

“Not only am I doing it for myself, but then I’m also encouraging other people that’s even thinking about it,” she said, calling the reversals a “rewarding” experience.

She also noted that she was stunned and grateful by the outpouring of support for her reductions. “Everybody’s been really, really supportive. When I posted it, I didn’t think that it was going to be so massive,” she said.

White told the Daily Mail that she could no longer parade herself on the “degrading” OnlyFans site and had completely reassessed her life’s path.

“I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I’m kind of past that. It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in,” she told the UK paper.

“Besides, with me being baptized, that’s just not what God will want me to do. It’s kind of degrading,” she added.

White is set to lose a large amount of money by dumping her OnlyFans career. She was reportedly earning $20 million a month with the often raunchy photos and videos, though she later said her actual earnings were much closer to $1 million a year.

Fans paid upwards to $50 a month, $127.50 for a three-month subscription, or $450 a year.

But last year, the former stripper made a major change after being baptized.

“Now I’m just going by faith. I’m not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me,” she told the paper.

White says she is now prepared to “trust God in every step” and was yearning to “become whole.”

“I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired of the same repetitive things,” she said, adding, “I thought, ‘Let me dig deep and see what it is that I’m doing wrong.’ Because obviously there’s something I’m not doing right, even if I think I am. Now I’m doing the right thing to the best of my ability so I can become whole.”

White also dismissed those who don’t like her life change or are discounting it as some sort of stunt.

“If you don’t like it, then you just don’t like it. But I will tell you this, there is a God. Nobody can tell you what to do with your religion or your faith or this or that,” she said. “I hope that me coming out will enlighten a lot of people and inspire a lot of people.”

White noted that a big reason she underwent so many procedures was because she was “insecure” about her looks.

“As women, we want to look the best and like as fake as possible and plastic and everything needs to be perfect in this and that. But that’s not normal, that comes from insecurity and different things of that sort and just being in that certain kind of life and lifestyle,” she said. “So I’m kind of done with that type of lifestyle and I just want to step into my own and own it.”

But she decided to do away with the enhancements to live a healthier life and because she feared she was starting to look “crazy.”

She has even jettisoned her signature stiletto finger nails and has opted for a more traditional style.

White is still going forward with her new line of cosmetics but is not quite sure where her new life will take her.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston