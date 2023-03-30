Nolte: Mark Wahlberg Loves His Kids Enough to Get Out of Hollywood

Actor Mark Wahlberg and his wife got their children out of Hollywood last year to help them reach their potential.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the star said the move to Nevada is “really giving the kids a chance to thrive.”

“It just has the best of both worlds,” he said. “I know a lot of people when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there’s a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community.”

Wahlberg and his wife Rhea have four children aged 14 to 19. Last year, they put their $87 million Beverly Hills estate up for sale and moved to the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada, which is just a few miles from Vegas:

The Boston native told Fox News Digital the move was “really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams.” “My daughter’s an equestrian,” he added. “My son’s a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she’s off to college. My son’s a junior.” “There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We’re trying to create a studio. We’re trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here.”

Another benefit is that Nevada does not have a state income tax. The income tax in California is 13.3 percent if you earn over a million dollars, and I think it’s safe to say Mark Wahlberg earns over a million dollars.

I cannot imagine trying to raise children within the toxic entertainment community. I lived in Los Angeles for nine years. The people there are great. There are a million reasons not to live in Los Angeles or raise kids in Los Angeles. The people are not one of them. But from everything I’ve been told and read, it’s the entertainment community—a world full of the privileged, spoiled, entitled, damaged, and neglected kids of actors, actresses, directors, producers, and entertainment executives that is toxic.

No one captured this horror story better than our own Andrew Breitbart and his co-author Mark Ebner in Hollywood Interrupted.

Wahlberg seems like one of the sincere good guys in the entertainment business, one of those bright spots I tend to forget while railing against the industry. He’s a good family man and practicing Catholic who has managed to avoid the Woke Terror in his movies.

Wahlberg is also a rare actor who enjoys the precious commodity of audience goodwill. He seems genuine. He’s not smug. He delivers a nice mix of movies that toggle between serious and entertaining. We trust his taste in material. He’s also a guy we can relate to. He doesn’t wear a skirt. He’s a self-made man who’s matured before our eyes and has done so in a way we can all admire.

The family man’s latest endeavor is his family business, Wahlburgers, which includes his brothers. He just opened a second location in Vegas.

The small chain has been around since 2011, for 12 years. Most restaurants fail, including celebrity-themed ones, so that is also impressive.

Hollywood would be in much better shape with more Mark Wahlbergs.

Hollywood kids would benefit from more parents like The Artist Formerly Known As Marky Mark.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.