‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Threatens to Quit Twitter over Having to Pay for Verification Check Mark

Former Seinfeld star Jason Alexander warned his Twitter followers Wednesday that he will leave the platform if he has to pay a nominal fee to maintain his blue check verification, which signals his account in fact belongs to his famous actor self.

Alexander insisted that without the blue check next to his name, fans won’t really know if it is him or not.

“Friends, there are bigger issues in the [world] than the blue verified √ next to my name on this account. But without it, anyone can allege to be me. So, if I lose that √ know I will leave this platform. Anyone appearing with it=an imposter. I tell you this while I’m still official.”

What likely spurred Alexander’s proclamation of leaving Twitter was Twitter boss Elon Musk’s recent announcement that all blue verification check marks would be deleted unless the account was enrolled in the monthly Twitter Blue plan.

Alexander, who reportedly has a net worth of $50 million, could solve all his issues by simply paying the $7 or $8 a month to keep his blue check status. Further, when that fee is paid, Twitter makes sure all clone accounts and faker accounts are deleted to further assure fans that an account with Alexander’s name on it really is his.

Last year, Musk began alerting users that the $7 a month verification fee was in the works. And this year he has it in full effect.

Along with the $7 verified blue check, for a dollar more, the service fee also gives users the ability to post longer videos and longer tweets. And soon blue check users will find their posts “rocketing to the top of replies, mentions, and search,” they will be able to edit their tweets after posting, and their fans will see half the number of ads others see.

Still, Musk did halt the program for a time last November when imposter accounts sprang up after paying the $7 fee. It was an issue Musk had to address going forward.

Musk relaunched the service after making tweaks to stop imposter accounts from abusing the blue check offer, but the pricing changed slightly to $7 a month or $84 a year, with a second plan priced at $8 a month, or $96 annually.

Alexander is not the only privileged celebrity who thinks they deserve a free blue check verification. A slew of other celebs have also taken to their Twitter accounts to complain about having their check removed unless they pay up.

Horror author Stephen King, William Shatner, Monica Lewinsky, and others have also complained about having to pay the fee to maintain their verification.

