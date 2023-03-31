A shooting that killed two and injured five broke out in the parking lot of rapper Yo Gotti’s Memphis restaurant, a police report says.

Memphis police were called on March 29 at about 11:17 p.m. to the east-side restaurant Privé, which is partly owned by the Memphis native and hip-hop star. Upon arrival, police found one man dead and another nearly so, as well as five more injured. Several were transported to a hospital where the second man died, according to the Miami Herald.

The police claimed that the shooting “stemmed from an altercation that started inside the club.”

The wounded were all driven to a hospital in private cars, according to TMZ.

The male victims were ages 37, 35, 31, and 30. The female was 25 years old.

Memphis police confirm a shooting tonight @YoGotti ‘s restaurant Prive in Hickory Hill. It appears at least one person is dead. Stay with #wreg for the latest #prive pic.twitter.com/NRrZ5TD6Pf — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) March 30, 2023

Arthur Horne, the rapper’s lawyer, said they were shocked by the incident.

“On behalf of Privé, they’ve been in business for ten years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment,” Horne told WREG-TV.

But Horne disputed the police report that claimed the altercation began inside the restaurant.

“It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout. Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot,” he said.

This is not the first time violence has occurred at the restaurant. Police temporarily shuttered the establishment in 2021, when Gotti’s rival rapper Young Dolph was murdered, over worries that Dolph’s associates might try to bring violence to Gotti’s restaurant.

Breaking news @MEM_PoliceDept shut down Prive and businesses near by as a precaution since @YoGotti has connections with the business and past interactions with now dead rapper Young Dolph. #PrayingForPeace @FOX13Memphis — Yasser A. Kishk (@yakishk) November 17, 2021

