‘Doctor Who’ Pushes Woke Envelope with Drag Queen Character

British sci-fi series Doctor Who is going even farther down the woke path by adding a drag queen character in its upcoming full season following several seasons of the “first female Doctor.”

The series is now set to feature drag queen Jinkx Monsoon—whose real name is Jerick Roman Lamar Hoffer—alongside the show’s 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, in the latter’s first full season of the show coming in 2024, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Monsoon, who was a contestant and winner on both Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All-Stars, joins the series in an unspecified “major role” after completing a run on Broadway where he played Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all,” Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a press release. “Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!”

“I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who,” Monsoon exclaimed. “Russell T. Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer—I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

The 2023 mini-season debuts in November with David Tennant reprising his role as the Doctor in a short three-episode set before Gatwa takes over the role next year.

Doctor Who, which was once meant as a children’s show, comes off three seasons and three special episodes of some of the show’s lowest ratings in its history with actress Jodie Whittaker fulfilling the role of the “first female Doctor.”

Indeed, the usually popular New Year’s Day Doctor Who special suffered its lowest rating ever as Whittaker began winding down her time on the show in 2022, earning nearly 6 million fewer viewers than the previously lowest-rated special, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over as the show’s 15th Doctor.

Last year, gay American actor Neil Patrick Harris may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag about Gatwa’s sexuality when he noted in an interview that Gatwa would be the “first gay doctor.” Harris was in the UK filming his role in the three specials that will lead up to Gatwa’s debut as the Doctor. This speculation remains unconfirmed, and showrunner Davies, who is gay himself, has not yet said if the 15th Doctor will be gay.

