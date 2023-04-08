‘Spy Kids’ Star Alexa PenaVega on Talking a Teen Mom Out of Abortion and Leaving Hollywood: ‘We Didn’t Want to Raise Our Kids in LA, It was God’

Actress Alexa PenaVega, the star of the Spy Kids movie series, says God inspired her and her husband to leave Los Angeles behind. Now, still and working actor, she’s not only a proud believer in the pro-life movement, she even helped a young woman decide to chose life over having an abortion.

PenaVega spoke of her pro-life positions in an interview with podcaster Christine Yeargin to whom she relayed the amazing story of saving a baby whose life was on the edge of being aborted.

PenaVega told Yeargin “I honestly believe that you either believe in life as life as a whole, and you see babies, whether babies are in the womb or outside of the womb, as life or you don’t. And… once life begins — that is a whole baby. That is a beautiful life, and for me, I will do whatever it takes to protect that.”

During the podcast, the 34-year-old actress said she was contacted by someone she called a “well-known man” who asked her to help one of his fans who was distraught and considering an abortion.

“I was so excited at this possibility but also I’ve never had this conversation before — what do you even say to a young girl who’s in this position?” PenaVega said. “I think she was 16 or 17 and she’s just in this position of ‘I don’t know what to do.'”

“I just told her about the joy that I have with my kids and the greatest thing that I ever felt was like being able to tuck them in at night and like seeing their beautiful little sleeping faces. … Those are moments that just are so life-giving. They’re so simple and yet they’re the most beautiful things you can experience as a mom,” she told Yeargin.

“I just think that we’re just in such a dark, dark place in our world, and you know, people are calling good bad and bad good and we’re fully seeing it. We’re in a war right now,” PenaVega told Yeargin. “And it breaks my heart the people have been really manipulated into thinking that human life is just so disposable and they can’t even look at a baby as … a human that is alive.”

PenaVega also mentioned that being pro-life in abortion-loving Hollywood can hurt a career.

“I remember when I first started really speaking out about it and it was considered taboo and cliche and people stopped working with me because of it. Different brands were like ‘We don’t want anything to do with her,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s fine,'” she said.

But the actress said she does not care about Hollywood’s opinion. For her, being pro-life is an issue she will “go to the cross on.”

“They can cancel you. They can hurt you. But you know you’re making the right choice,” she said.

Living up to their convictions, PenaVega and her husband, Carlos — who starred on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush — have now left Hollywood and moved their family to Hawaii.

“We didn’t want to raise our kids in Los Angeles. I felt this tug in my heart. I felt it was God going, ‘You guys need to get out of here. It’s time. I didn’t want to move.’ I knew it was the right decision,” Alexa recently told Fox News.

She added that Hollywood was really dragging her down. “I was the one trapped in the entertainment world and needed to take a step back,” the actress added. “My job became my identity. God pulled me out of that so I could learn how to be an awesome mom and an awesome wife.”

