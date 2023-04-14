Report: French Star Gérard Depardieu Accused of ‘Sexual Violence’ by 13 Women

French mega-star Gérard Depardieu is reportedly facing new accusations of sexual misconduct, with 13 women coming forward to allege the actor engaged in inappropriate behavior including unwanted touching, groping, sexual remarks, and “persistent groaning noises.”

The report from French outlet Mediapart said the alleged incidences of “sexual violence” took place between 2004 and 2022, including on the set of the Netflix series Marseille. Mediapart said the accusers are actresses, make-up artists, and production staffers.

EXCLUSIF @Mediapart a recueilli des témoignages accusant Gérard Depardieu de violences sexuelles, notamment sur le tournage de onze films entre 2004 et 2022. Celui-ci dément tout comportement pénalement répréhensible. Une enquête de @marineturchi #MeToo https://t.co/UbdmHKNIla — Edwy Plenel (@edwyplenel) April 11, 2023

The new accusations comprise unwanted touching, including “a hand in underwear, on the crotch, on the buttocks or on the breasts”; “obscene sexual remarks”; and “insistent grunting.”

One of the accusers was an extra on the 2015 movie Big House. The actress alleges Depardieu slipped his hand into her dress, saying she “felt his fingers trying to… reach my knickers”.

After pushing back, “he became aggressive. He tried to get past my underwear,” she told Mediapart. “I understood he was no longer acting. If I hadn’t stopped him, he would have succeeded.”

Another accuser alleges Depardieu repeatedly tried to grope her during the making of the 2007 hit movie La Vie en Rose.

Three of the accusers appeared this week on a Mediapart television program, revealing their identities and elaborating on their allegations.

#Depardieu « C’était mon premier tournage, j’ai senti sa main qui entrait dans ma culotte (…) tout le monde a rigolé » Le témoignage de Sarah Brooks, actrice, sur notre plateauhttps://t.co/dqLSscfELP pic.twitter.com/zDSkphymT1 — Mediapart (@Mediapart) April 13, 2023

Mediapart reported that none of the 13 women have filed official complaints, though three have given testimony to French authorities.

Depardieu’s lawyers at Cabinet Temime have denied the actor engaged in any criminal behavior, reportedly saying the accusations appear to be based on “very subjective assessments and/or moral judgments.”

Médiapart said it contacted 20 producers and directors involved in the relevant productions involving Depardieu but only 11 responded. All but one of those said they weren’t aware of the alleged behavior.

The one person who did offer some form of corroboration was Fabien Onteniente, director of the 2008 movie Disco and 2013’s Turf, both of which starred Depardieu. Onteniente told Mediapart he was warned by his casting director for Disco that Depardieu was “getting heavy with the girls.”

He said he heard similar allegations during the making of Turf, and issued the actor an ultimatum. “I told him: ‘Don’t start that again, it’s over! Behave yourself’.'”

In 2018, Depardieu was accused of rape by French actress Charlotte Arnould, who alleged the actor sexually assaulted her twice in his Paris residence.

Depardieu, who is now 74, has been charged in the cases but currently remains a free man. The actor, who has maintained his innocence, tried unsuccessfully to have the charges dropped last year.

