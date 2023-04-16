Irony Overload: SNL’s ‘Nonbinary’ Molly Kearney Says States Are Making Kids ‘Grow Up Too Fast’ by Banning Puberty Blockers, Surgeries

Saturday Night Live turned to transgender issues in a segment of its Weekend Update spot to oppose states seeking to place limits on gender assignment for children.

Molly Kearney — the skit show’s first self-described nonbinary cast member — literally dropped into the guest seat via a harness to attack political efforts to ban puberty blockers and surgeries for the very young.

So far at least 13 states have enacted laws that would limit or ban child medical gender transitions. Another two dozen states are considering the same move to protect children from a host of medical procedures.

“Restricting Health Care for Kids. For some reason, there’s something about the word ‘trans’ that makes people forget the word ‘kids.’ If you don’t care about trans kids’ lives, it means you don’t care about fricking kids’ lives,” Kearney said to enthusiastic applause.

The comedian — who embraces they/them pronouns — said the laws are dangerous for the country’s youth and alleged they don’t protect them.

As the crew yanked Kearney back up toward the ceiling at the end of the segment, one last message was shouted to the audience.

“What’s happening kids is wrong and you don’t need to be scared. Our job is to protect you and your job is to focus on being a kid. It’s kind of like me flying in the SNL sky,” Kearney said. “There’s a bunch of dudes asking you about your crotch and where you’re allowed to pee. But if you just hang on, you’ll look up and realize you’re flying kid.”

Florida is just one state moving to define “sex” as an “immutable biological trait” and making it clear that any attempt to ascribe pronouns indicating the contrary is false, as Breitbart News reported.

It also seeks to protect young children from the predations of those who seek to change their gender.