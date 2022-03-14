Ex-Transgender People Celebrate Their Detransition

Women and men used social media to share their stories over the weekend about how they quit the transgender ideology being pushed by teachers, progressives, corporations, and President Joe Biden’s far-left government deputies.

The young people who quit the ideology recognize that they cannot “transition” to the opposite sex, and so they “detransition” from the ideology.

Once they escape the pull of transgenderism, they can grapple and overcome their often-immature feelings of inadequacy, confusion, sexual fear, and other psychological problems, and then return to a normal life.

My name is Grace and I detransitioned. On the left: me shortly after top surgery, 2017. This was the darkest time in my life. On the right: me recently. Life goes on, life gets better. #DetransAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/ItTJbiLJpF — Grace 💙 (@HormoneHangover) March 12, 2022

The March 12 event was organized by Genspect to help parents and youths, including the youths who are trying to recover from surgery.

It was held as woke corporations join with pro-transgender groups to denounce Florida’s anti-grooming laws and to oppose popular draft laws that are intended to protect kids from pro-transgender claims.

when i was 15, lonely, and hated my body, i got sucked into gender ideology online. my school encouraged me and i was easily prescribed a high dose of testosterone at 18, and it was very damaging. this is not rare.#DetransAwarenessDay me at 19, trans // me now at 23 pic.twitter.com/oNPF5J3Q7m — helena (@lacroicsz) March 12, 2022

The detraction groups are trying to collect data about people who quit trying to be transgender. Most pro-transgender gorups refuse to collect the full data.

#DetransAwarenessDay I transitioned in 2010 (when I was 22 years old) and detransitioned in 2020. left, 2015 // right, 2021 pic.twitter.com/7u0A28FEdl — Michelle (@somenuancepls) March 12, 2022

Some people quit because they do not have the money, or because their parents and friends talk them out of it. But many. youths — especially girls — quit after they have cut their bodies or deepened their voices.

hi i’m allie and i started taking testosterone at 18 because i was tired of not fitting in with other girls so thought i’d make a better man instead. an autism diagnosis later and it all makes sense now #DetransAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/LgN8i2Pqx5 — allie (@nervewrvcking) March 12, 2022

Youtube also includes many videos of young people who detransitioned from transgenderism.

#DetransAwarenessDay This is me in 2019 (left) and me today (right). I feel like back in the day I was naught but a caricature of myself; depressed, unhappy, non-functioning and suicidal. Today my smile is genuine (we finally got some sun in Finland!), back then it was acted. pic.twitter.com/l6BYtPsEmX — Lumi 💜💚 (@_lumikello) March 12, 2022

Irish psychologist Stella O’Malley founded Genspect, to help parents and children. She wrote March 12:

Detransitioners have been badly treated by society, and we owe it to them to show up, lend them our ears, and make sure that others also hear about these issues. Too few people seem even to be aware that medical transition carries a very heavy medical burden on the body, and seldom lives up to the image of the promised sunlit uplands where you can apparently become a member of the opposite sex. The bitter reality is that we can’t ever become another person.

“It’s an incredible lie because you can’t become anybody else,” she said.

An interesting thing I saw on #DetransAwarenessDay was the amount of ideological diversity. The movement is made of people all across the ideological spectrum, but on this issue they agree. This isn’t a right v. left thing, it’s abt being seen & protecting the innocent from harm. — Derrick Wilson (@dtwilson117) March 14, 2022

The transgender movement is diverse, with competing goals and priorities.

The movement includes masculine autogynephilic men who demand sex from lesbians, non-political people trying to live as idealized stereotypes of the opposite sex, and pre-pubescent children with childish views of sexuality.

It includes troubled young men fantasizing about being submissive women, lesbians trying to become men, teenage girls trying to flee a sexual environment twisted by pornography, and gay teenagers trying to escape their minority status by adopting an attempted mainstream male identity.

It also includes young people trying to “de-transition” back to their sex and alienated children being guarded by their loving parents from the transgender activists.

It includes feminists who wish to blur distinctions between the two sexes and people who glamorize the distinctions between the two complementary sexes.

The transgender environment also includes revenue-seeking drug companies and medical service providers, wealthy donors, ambitious politicians, manipulative teachers, and professional advocates.

It also includes sexual liberationists and many progressives who are eager to liberate people from their bodies, parents who are eager or willing to endorse transgender claims, and journalists eager to help their social peers.