Private School Sex Ed. Teacher: Kids Are Sexual Beings ‘Since Birth’

A sex educator at a Pennsylvania private school claimed that children are sexual beings “since birth.”

Al Vernacchio is a sex educator at Friends’ Central School in Pennsylvania, which is affiliated with the National Association for Independent Schools (NAIS), the largest private school accreditation organization in the country.

Vernacchio, who is listed on the school’s website as the Coordinator of Gender, Sexuality, and Consent Education, explained during one talk that he oversees the sex education of students ranging from ages three to 18.

He also argued that “Every single one of those kids is a sexual being, they have been since birth” before then going on to say, “At every age and stage we can offer them age appropriate transformative sexuality education.”

In addition, he also celebrated the fact that there are “so many more options to consider than just whether they feel like a boy or a girl or whether they identify as gay, straight, or bisexual.”

“Our understandings of both gender and orientation have greatly expanded in our culture,” Vernacchio went on to say. He also added, “There is an ever-increasing list of labels one can use to describe oneself.”

“To me this is a great benefit because it allows people, especially young people, to find a more precise way to describe their own experience,” he stated, while also saying there is now “Greater latitude in experimenting with different identities.”

Vernacchio went on to say, “It isn’t uncommon for young people to try out different labels and different pronouns and different relationships in search of their truth.”

Screenshots from his Twitter account show a poster, which appears to be at a school, that reads, “Sex is like pizza, not baseball.” One portion of the poster also says, “Everyone likes different kinds of pizza! Some people like mushrooms. Other people like anal!”

Holy crap. He actually tweeted this. Countdown until he locks his account… pic.twitter.com/LCyVrfNIH1 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, other screenshots from his social media show that he had his students create makeshift penises and vaginas out of Play-doh in his Sexuality and Society elective class.

Sexuality educator Al Vernacchio had students create genital replicas out of Play Doh. “After talking about how male, female, and intersex genitals all come from the exact same embryonic tissue, we experimented with this idea by molding various genitals out of play-doh.” pic.twitter.com/KVLwuJCeZV — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 11, 2023

His post reads, “After talking about how male, female, and intersex genitals all come from the exact same embryonic tissue, we experimented with this idea by molding various genitals out of play-doh.”

Vernacchio, along with his approach to pornography, was highlighted in a 2018 article titled “This Quaker Sex Ed Teacher Says Your Kids Need to be Porn-Literate.”

The article elaborates on Vernacchio’s approach, remarking, “Vernacchio teaches comprehensive sex ed, meaning he discusses the full scope of issues surrounding sex: STDs and pregnancy, of course, but also porn literacy, consent, pleasure, LGBTQ and gender issues” as well as “sexting.”

“For such a wide-ranging curriculum to work, Vernacchio says, it must start young: A successful, holistic sex education reaches from elementary school to graduation,” the article claims.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News revealed that the NAIS, which Friends’ Central School is affiliated with, pushed “queer inclusive curriculum” on children in pre-kindergarten. Parents calling themselves the Undercover Mothers formed a network to push back against woke indoctrination.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.