Rapper Afroman Files to Become 2024 Presidential Candidate: ‘Recreational Cannabis Legal in All States’

Rap artist Afroman, best known for his 2001 single “Because I Got High,” has officially filed to be a candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, in which he is running as an Independent.

Afroman officially filed the paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), according to a report by TMZ. Filing with the FEC is a requirement in order to run for president.

The rapper’s presidential committee is named “Joseph Afroman Foreman for President,” and he is running as an Independent, according to the documents obtained by the outlet.

Afroman first announced his intention to run for president in December, stating, “I’m running for president in 2020-fro, I’m going to get recreational cannabis legal in all states. I need your vote.”

While it remains unclear what Afroman’s stance is on an entire laundry list of issues, his platform will reportedly place an emphasis on the national legalization of marijuana.

“Afroman’s ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff’s Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country,” the rapper’s campaign manager Jason Savage told TMZ.

“Criminal Justice Reform and Federal Marijuana Legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform,” Savage added. “We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our Cannabis Commander in Chief.”

Last month, seven law enforcement officers filed a lawsuit against Afroman, accusing him of improperly using footage from a police raid on his Ohio home last year in his music videos.

In 2015, Afroman was arrested after he punched a female fan in the face during his concert in Mississippi.

