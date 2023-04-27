Talk Show Hosting Legend Jerry Springer Dies at 79

Legendary TV talk show host Jerry Springer died peacefully at home on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 79.

Jerry’s family confirmed to TMZ he died at his home in Chicago.

In a statement, Jene Galvin, a friend of Springer’s and spokesman for the family, described him as “irreplaceable.”

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” he said, according to the BBC.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

At its peak, “The Jerry Springer Show” was a ratings powerhouse and a U.S. cultural phenomonon synonymous with lurid drama and daily surprises, as AP reports.

Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the talk show was a favorite American diversion over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show.

After more than 4,000 episodes, the show ended in 2018.

Prior to his broadcasting career, which included roles as a political reporter and commentator, Springer was the mayor of Cincinnati and a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

More to come…