A wrestler for an independent wrestling group accidentally set himself on fire during a recent match, sending him to the hospital with serious burns to his face and body.

The accident occurred on April 22 at XPW Wrestling’s deathmatch event in Pomona, California, when Brigham Paul Doane (aka “Masada,” the current XPW heavyweight champion) was attempting to spit a fireball at his opponents. The event is a no-holds-barred match which allows weapons and other extreme stunts, TMZ added.

Video of the event shows Masada grabbing a torch after putting a substance in his mouth. He then tried to blow the liquid at his opponent using the torch.

But the stunt went horribly wrong and flames went everywhere, including flowing back toward the wrestler’s face.

MASADA did finish the match, but he ended up at the hospital afterward for serious burns.

In a recent message to fans, he added, “My face is healing up fast, just the rest is going to take a while.”

The wrestler further explained, “I’ve done that spot a lot when I wrestled in Japan, but it was rushed and I think being outside had something to do with it.”

Many of these independent events end up in injuries and controversy.

Last May, for instance, police were called in to investigate a death match event in Durham, U.K., after a match turned into a bloody mess in front of kids.

Police are investigating after a Conservative Club in the northeast of England hosted a "blood soaked" wrestling "death match" in which two men beat each other with glass and a garden strimmer in front of a shocked audience that included children. https://t.co/2OuLErNUgG — liane gomersall (@ligomersall) May 13, 2022

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston