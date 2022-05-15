Police Investigating Bloody Wrestling ‘Death Match’ Performed in Front of Kids

Death Match
Screenshot
Warner Todd Huston

Police are investigating a “death match” wrestling event staged in front of kids that turned into a bloody brawl as contestants attacked each other with glass lighting tubes and even a weed whacker.

The event performed at the Conservative Club in Seaham, County Durham, England, on April 29 was a raucous affair that had been advertised as a family-friendly event, and, indeed, several families with pre-teen children were in the audience.

The show’s organizer, James Barrass of Colliery Championship Wrestling, told the BBC that the match between wrestlers Ronnie Thatcher and Blizzard “escalated” and broke out into an all-out bloodfest, including weapons.

Barrass also insisted that he was unaware that the match would include weapons such as a weed whacker and glass fluorescent lighting tubes.

The event was not advertised as a “death match,” but according to Barrass, the crowd loved the show.

“I spoke to the two guys afterwards. We had discussions, and obviously that will not be happening again,” Barrass claimed.

The promoter agreed that the match “wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea,” adding: “We have apologized but how many times do you say sorry? How many times do you have to be penalized in life?”

Since the show was performed in front of kids and was not advertised as a “death match” style event, the Durham police were called to investigate the incident.

“We are working with Durham County Council’s licensing team after a number of complaints were received by the local authority in relation to an event at Seaham Conservative Club on 29 April. Inquiries are ongoing,” a spokesperson for the local police told the BBC.

Still, all this publicity seems to have become a boon to Barrass. He says he has more events than ever planned now that his “death match” events have been given such notice on social media.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.