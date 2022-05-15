Police Investigating Bloody Wrestling ‘Death Match’ Performed in Front of Kids

Police are investigating a “death match” wrestling event staged in front of kids that turned into a bloody brawl as contestants attacked each other with glass lighting tubes and even a weed whacker.

The event performed at the Conservative Club in Seaham, County Durham, England, on April 29 was a raucous affair that had been advertised as a family-friendly event, and, indeed, several families with pre-teen children were in the audience.

Police investigating Pro Wrestling death match that went too far https://t.co/F9DiKWnkB9 — OutKick (@Outkick) May 15, 2022

The show’s organizer, James Barrass of Colliery Championship Wrestling, told the BBC that the match between wrestlers Ronnie Thatcher and Blizzard “escalated” and broke out into an all-out bloodfest, including weapons.

Barrass also insisted that he was unaware that the match would include weapons such as a weed whacker and glass fluorescent lighting tubes.

What is "death match wrestling", the BBC asks in a report on a family event staged by the Seaham Conservative Club. https://t.co/lEZz48jnlQ — Jim Edwards (@Jim_Edwards) May 12, 2022

The event was not advertised as a “death match,” but according to Barrass, the crowd loved the show.

“I spoke to the two guys afterwards. We had discussions, and obviously that will not be happening again,” Barrass claimed.

Police are investigating after a Conservative Club in the northeast of England hosted a "blood soaked" wrestling "death match" in which two men beat each other with glass and a garden strimmer in front of a shocked audience that included children. https://t.co/2OuLErNUgG — liane gomersall (@ligomersall) May 13, 2022

The promoter agreed that the match “wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea,” adding: “We have apologized but how many times do you say sorry? How many times do you have to be penalized in life?”

Since the show was performed in front of kids and was not advertised as a “death match” style event, the Durham police were called to investigate the incident.

stop what you are doing and read this. it's insane. Seaham Conservative Club wrestling 'death match' event probed by policehttps://t.co/P24doayqDx pic.twitter.com/fimA0IqL4k — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) May 12, 2022

“We are working with Durham County Council’s licensing team after a number of complaints were received by the local authority in relation to an event at Seaham Conservative Club on 29 April. Inquiries are ongoing,” a spokesperson for the local police told the BBC.

Still, all this publicity seems to have become a boon to Barrass. He says he has more events than ever planned now that his “death match” events have been given such notice on social media.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston