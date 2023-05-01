KISS Rocker Paul Stanley Slams Child Sex Reassignment Surgery: ‘Sad and Dangerous Fad’

KISS rocker Paul Stanley took to social media Sunday and addressed kids’ gender identities and the parents who are “normalizing and even encouraging participation” in embracing their desire for sex reassignment surgery, calling it a “sad and dangerous fad.”

The guitarist and father of four opened his thoughts with a simple declaration.

“There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it,” he wrote in an unsolicited “My Thoughts On What I’m Seeing.”

Stanley then went on to outline his argument on Twitter and Instagram that gender identity is not a game of choice nor should it be a “sad and dangerous fad” that simply indulges the confused wishes of confused children:

This is no the first time Paul Stanley has entered the public domain to address a topic of hot debate.

Last year he joined many in the music and entertainment world by speaking out against Kanye West after the rapper shared a string of antisemitic and racially insensitive comments.