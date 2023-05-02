Watch — Actress Amanda Seyfried Solves Hollywood Writers Strike in One Sentence: ‘It’s F**king Easy’

Actress Amanda Seyfried has weighed in on the Hollywood writers strike, bizarrely claiming that solving the standoff between writers and the studios is “fucking easy.”

Amanda Seyfried appeared on the Met Gala red carpet Monday nightt where she was asked about the Writers Guild of America’s decision to declare a strike, the union’s first in 15 years.

“I don’t get what the problem is! Everything changed with streaming, and everyone should be compensated for their work,” she said. “It’s fucking easy.”

Amanda Seyfried shares her thoughts on a potential WGA strike: “Everything changed with streaming, and everyone should be compensated for their work. It’s f-cking easy.” pic.twitter.com/T21n5f188K — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 2, 2023

The Writers Guild of America declared a strike Monday night after the union failed to reach a new contract with Hollywood studios, throwing numerous TV shows and streaming series into jeopardy. The first casualties were the late-night comedy shows, like Fallon’s Tonight Show, which rely on teams of writers to come up with nightly monologues and snappy one-liners.

Contrary to Seyfried’s rather facile assessment, the dispute involves complex negotiations over compensation and other fine points, including the emergence of AI technology and how writers will be impacted by it.

The last WGA strike took place in 2007-08 and lasted three months. Thousands of writers as well as blue collar crew members were unemployed during the period as TV shows shut down across the board.

