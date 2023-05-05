Internet Dunks On Howard Stern After He Laments Black NBA Players Ignoring Him During Games: ‘They Go Over to Spike Lee’

Shock radio icon Howard Stern is striking out at black NBA players and hinting that they don’t talk to him when he’s sitting courtside at Knicks games because he’s not black.

The Sirius XM star voiced his complaint during Friday’s broadcast of his show telling sidekick Robin Quivers that black players won’t say hello to him during games.

“The Knicks have been very kind to me,” Stern said. “They put me right in the front row. That’s when I knew I was famous. When I, you know, I have courtside, they put me courtside, and the Black players won’t come over and say hello to me, but they go over to Spike Lee.”

Howard Stern is upset Black NBA players ignore him when he sits courtside: “The Black players won’t come over and say hello to me, but they go over to Spike Lee. I grew up in a Black neighborhood, you know what I mean? I mean they should know that. But I get ignored.” pic.twitter.com/cbU5YoNZRk — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) May 5, 2023

Stern went on to insist that it isn’t just Lee the black players fawn over.

“I’ll be sitting next to Tracy Morgan or Chris Rock. You know, they seat you where they seat you. And a lot of times when I’m there, I’m next to Tracy Morgan, who is so funny. And he’s sitting there and like, couple of the players will come over,” Stern continued.

“They, like, give him that bro shake and stuff. And I’m like — these guys should hug me, too,” the talk show host complained.

Stern went on to claim that the players avoid him even though he “grew up in a black neighborhood,” referring to his childhood on Long Island.

“But I get ignored,” the needy Stern exclaimed.

Quivers tried to stick up for the players and said she’s “sure” the players must talk to some white people. But Stern was adamant.

“No, not that I saw,” Stern insisted. “I want them to. I want them to talk to me. I want them to come up and go, ‘Hey Howard, fan of the show’ or something. I don’t get that. And, you know who comes up to me sometimes — the referees. White guys and Black guys, they’ll come up to me, White referees and Black. Like, ‘Hey, Howard, hey.’ But yeah, a lot of the White referees. So I’m like, ‘Oh, is everything racial now? Can I get a shout-out from some of the players?”

“Maybe they don’t like me. I don’t know. I’d like to think it’s a White thing, not my personality. I hope it’s racial. That’s all,” he explained.

The radio host, though, admitted that he needs the ego boost and said his fame is “very important” to him. “I like people to recognize me.”

A large share of the reaction to Stern on Twitter pointed his past use of blackface and his liberal use of the N-word in past a comedy skit as perhaps one reason black NBA players walk pass him during games.

The mockery toward Stern came in fast and furious.

The same Howard Stern who wore black face while using the "n word" and congratulated the cops who beat Rodney King, shown here https://t.co/bJg0VFUCWe https://t.co/uo4CuftbJb — Ali (@4YaInfo) May 5, 2023

It’s ironic that Howard Stern thinks racism is a factor when he’s ignored by young NBA players. pic.twitter.com/55iSIgfMEn — RazzleDMX (@DmxRazzle) May 5, 2023

#howardstern is trending because he doesnt know WHY black NBA players won’t speak to him. He forgets he’s a racist that used to call black people smelly “N”’s for laughs! (@dom_lucre expose howard stern next!)https://t.co/ZD9RItzxRK — Jessi (@JessiAngel143) May 5, 2023

