NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ Portrays Assassin of Pro-Second Amendment Senator as Victim

The season finale of NBC’s Law & Order presents the assassin of a Senator who voted to protect the Second Amendment as the true victim.

Newsbusters.org noted that the episode centers on a teacher who survived a school shooting in which 16 students were killed.

The teacher, Derek Quinn, is also a gun control activist who shoots and kills Sen. Alan Chandler because Chandler changed his voting position from pro-gun control to against gun control.

Quinn fled the scene after shooting the Senator and is later discovered on boardwalk by law enforcement. He put a gun to his head when confronted, saying, “But that bastard Chandler got what he deserved.”

He added, “He should have never changed his vote! We need to stop all this gun craziness. How many more people have to die?”

Detective Jalen Shaw expresses sympathy for Quinn, convincing him to put down the gun and surrender.

District Attorney Jack McCoy announces charges against Quinn and While also using the opportunity to push gun control:

After considerable consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s office, we decided to prosecute this matter in state court. Gun violence is a national plague. The only way to effect real change is to move past all the political acrimony and pass strong and effective common-sense gun-control legislation. The question for all of us is– Had enough? We can’t become a place where people settle their political differences at the point of a gun or where talented and passionate men and women avoid public service out of fear for their lives.

Ironically, DA McCoy’s daughter is Quinn’s defense attorney and she is livid that her father is pursuing first degree murder charges against her client. She believes her client suffers PTSD from being in a school shooting and wants to see him go free.

DA McCoy does not express any specific gun controls when calling for “effective common-sense gun control legislation.” Rather, he simply pushes for something to be done, as so many gun controllers and Democrat office holders do in real life.

Quinn is eventually found guilty during the Law & Order season finale.

