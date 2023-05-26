Watch: ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing His Wife Joked About Regretting Marriage

A former contestant on the long-running television game show “Family Feud” is on trial charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

The first day of testimony was Tuesday.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, pleaded not guilty back in March at his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court in Quincy, according to court records.

The accused joked that his marriage was a mistake during his 2020 appearance on the show when he and some of his family members appeared on ABC’s “Family Feud.”