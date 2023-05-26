Watch: ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing His Wife Joked About Regretting Marriage

A former contestant on the long-running television game show “Family Feud” is on trial charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.
The first day of testimony was Tuesday.
Timothy Bliefnick, 39, pleaded not guilty back in March at his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court in Quincy, according to court records.
The accused joked that his marriage was a mistake during his 2020 appearance on the show when he and some of his family members appeared on ABC’s “Family Feud.”
One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?”
Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.”
He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”
A former contestant on the long-running television game show “Family Feud” has been charged with first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois. @DeMarcoReports has the story. pic.twitter.com/Uj53LhK7Jg
Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.
Authorities believe Bliefnick killed his wife, Rebecca Bliefnick, in February, USA Todayreported.
She was found on the bathroom floor dead from 14 bullet wounds after failing to pick up her three children from school, per the outlet.
Timothy Bliefnick was arrested March 13. His Quincy home was searched March 1.
File/This booking image shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy, Ill., who has been charged charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. Bliefnick, 39, who once appeared on an episode of the television game show “Family Feud”, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023, at his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court in Quincy, Ill. (Adams County, Illl., Administration via AP)
The couple was separated and going through divorce proceedings, the television station reported from court records.
A restraining order had been filed against Timothy Bliefnick, who also filed one against his estranged wife.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.